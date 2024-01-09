Fuel prices up by 10 centavos starting Jan. 9

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After enjoying a rollback last week, motorists will again have to pay more following another round of fuel price increase that was implemented starting on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Local oil firms announced in separate advisories that they will increase the prices of gasoline, diesel, and kerosene by at least 10 centavos per liter.

In the previous week, the price of diesel dropped between P0.10 to P0.35 per liter while kerosene went down by P1 to P1.10 per liter.

Gasoline, on the other hand, increased by P0.10 per liter.

According to Rodela Romero, director of the Department of Energy (DOE) Oil Industry Management Bureau, fuel prices “swung wildly” due to mounting tensions in the Red Sea and “concerns about the global economy.”

Here are the fuel prices in four gas stations in Cebu City as of January 9:

Caltex Gas Station (Gorordo Ave.)

Diesel – P60.60

Power Diesel – P62.85

Silver – P63.85

Platinum – P65.85

Shell Gas Station Jones Avenue corner Uytengsu St.

Fuel Save Gasoline – P62.95

V-Power Gasoline – P68.28

Fuel Save Diesel – P59.50

V-Power Diesel – P67.99

Petron Gas Station (V. Rama Avenue, Cebu City)



Diesel MAX – 57.35

XTRA Advance – P61.45

XCS – P62.25

Gaas – P73.17

Shell Gas Station (Natalio B. Bacalso Avenue, Cebu City)



Fuel Save Gasoline – P63.15

V-Power Gasoline – P69.05

Fuel Save Diesel – P59.89

V-Power Diesel – P66.79

V-Power Racing – P72.05

