Fuel prices in Cebu City gas stations: Diesel and kerosene down, gasoline up by P0.10



CEBU CITY, Philippines – For the first week of 2024, motorists in Cebu City will be greeted with rollbacks in the prices of both diesel and kerosene.

While the price of gasoline will be increasing starting on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

The price of diesel will be declining by P0.10 to P0.35 per liter while kerosene will go down by P1 to P1.10 per liter.

Gasoline, on the other hand, will increase by P0.10 per liter.

On the last week of 2023, fuel prices were raised to more than P1 by local firms.

In a report by the INQUIRER.net, DOE Oil Industry Management Bureau Director Rodela Romero said that the price adjustment were mainly caused by “easing of concerns” over shipping disruptions.

The following are the fuel prices in some gas stations in Cebu City as of January 2:

Shell Gas Station Jones Avenue corner Uytengsu St.

Fuel Save Gasoline – P62.85

V-Power Gasoline – P68.18

Fuel Save Diesel – P59.40

V-Power Diesel – P67.89

Shell Mobility Midtown Mango

Fuel Save Diesel – P59.40

V-Power Diesel – P68.35

Fuel Save Gasoline – P62.85

V-Power Gasoline – P68.75

V-Power Racing – P71.75

Petron Gas Station (V. Rama Avenue, Cebu City)

Diesel MAX – P57.25

XTRA Advance – P61.35

XCS – P62.15

Gaas – P73.07

Petron Gas Station (Dionisio Jakosalem Street)

Diesel MAX – P67.10

XTRA Advance – P60.90

XCS – P61.80

Gaas – P71.87

Shell Gas Station (Natalio B. Bacalso Avenue, Cebu City)

Fuel Save Gasoline – P63.05

V-Power Gasoline – P68.95

Fuel Save Diesel – P59.79

V-Power Diesel – P66.69

V-Power Racing – P71.95

