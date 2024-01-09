Araneta takes on Magramo for IBF world title eliminator in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — World-rated knockout artist Christian “The Bomb” Araneta will test his mettle against an equally dangerous foe in the main event of “Kumbati 16” on January 26 at the plush Nustar Resort and Casino’s convention center at the South Road Properties, here.

The 28-year-old native of Borbon town in north Cebu will battle Arvin “Hurricane” Magramo for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior flyweight world title eliminator in the Omega Boxing Gym-backed fight card.

This will be Araneta’s third attempt to earn a world title shot following his controversial defeat at the hands of former world champion Sevinathi Nontshinga in South Africa in April 2021.

He lost unanimously despite knocking down Nontshinga in the 12th round.

Despite the setback, Araneta bounced back strong, winning four straight fights from 2021 to 2023 which helped him ascend in the world rankings.

Currently, he is ranked in the top five of the IBF and World Boxing Association (WBA). He is ranked No. 8 in the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

Araneta’s previous bout was nothing short of impressive. He scored a ninth-round knockout against Jakrawut Majungoen of Thailand in Lapu-Lapu City last April.

After that, Araneta flew to the United States as part of the entourage of four-division world champion Nonito Donaire Jr. Araneta also got to train in the United States and sparred with top-caliber American boxers.

Winning against Magramo will earn Araneta a world title shot for the first time in his career. He will likely challenge the reigning IBF junior flyweight king Adrian Curiel of Mexico.

Curiel dethroned Nontshinga to become the IBF world junior flyweight champion via a second-round knockout in November last year in Monte Carlo.

However, Araneta must defeat Magramo, a rising prospect who is the current WBO Oriental light flyweight champion.

Magramo, 27, of Paranaque City, Manila recently won the WBO regional title. He fought and beat Joel Lino via unanimous decision.

He has 17 wins with 11 knockouts, one defeat and one draw. Araneta has a more veteran record of 23-2 (win-loss) with a whopping 18 victories by knockout.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu’s Araneta squares off with tough Thai foe in ‘Kumbati 14’

Araneta vows to give his all in second world title eliminator in SA

‘The Bomb’ Araneta shakes off S. Africa loss, gears up for ‘Kumbati 10’ fight

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP