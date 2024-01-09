Lapu-Lapu City accident: Boy, 2, drowns in septic canal in Brgy Basak

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A two-year-old boy died after he reportedly drowned in a septic canal in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday, January 6.

The victim was identified as John Khean Pantulan, a resident of Sitio 3-H in Barangay Basak.

George Pantulan, the boy’s grandfather, said that he was watching over the boy Saturday night.

When he boy slept around 10 p.m., George brought John Khean to their bedroom located on the second floor of their house. He placed the boy on the bed beside his sleeping wife.

George said that he then went down to watch television.

But the boy could no longer be found when he went back up to check on him.

“Nangita ko sa bata, wala man. Akong gikontak [ang] inahan, wala pod kuno nila. Tungod sa akong kataranta, nakahuna-huna ko nga basin nahug sa kanal maong akong gisawom,” Pantulan said in an interview with DYSS Super Radyo Cebu.

He found the boy’s body in the septic canal that was located beside their house, where an artesian well was also located.

George said he immediately brought the boy to the hospital but he was declared dead by his attending physician.

Basak barangay officials said said they plan to cover the open septic canal in Sitio 3-H, where the boy drowned.

In a social media post, Basak Barangay Captain Jasmine “Daday” Chan she wanted to water sucked before they cover the canal with filling materials.

“Gawas nga delikado gyud siya sa mga gagmayng bata, posible sab kini nga mapuy-an sa mga lamok nga makadaot sa panglawas sa mga lumolupyo,” Chan said.

“Maong para sa ilang kaayuhan, ato ipasuyop ang napundo nga tubig ug ato dayun kini paabunohan aron dili na kini peligro sa mga nagpuyo sa maong lugar,” she added.

