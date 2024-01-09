DA bans poultry products from France, Belgium due to avian flu cases

MANILA, Philippines — Due to the outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in France and Belgium, the Department of Agriculture (DA) has prohibited the importation of poultry products from these countries.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DA said that both Belgium and France reported the outbreaks to the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH), leading the DA to prohibit their poultry products to avoid the possible spread of HPAI-H5N1.

“We’re doing this to protect the health of our local poultry population as well as poultry workers and consumers since H5N1 is a virus that can be transmitted to humans by infected animals,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said.

According to the WOAH website, the H5N1 is a subtype of avian influenza.

The DA said that France and Belgium simultaneously reported the bird flu outbreak to the WOAH in December 2023.

The ban officially began on Monday, and will last indefinitely, said the DA. However, meat imports that are already in transit before the ban will be allowed if the poultry products were slaughtered before November 12 for France, and November 16 for Belgium.

“All imports after the above-mentioned dates will not be considered upon arrival in the country, except for heat-treated products,” said the DA.

