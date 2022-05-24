Cebu province keeps ban on live birds, poultry from bird flu-hit areas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Provincial Government has issued another executive order (EO), effectively keeping the ban on live birds, poultry products, and byproducts from bird flu-afflicted areas.

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia released and signed Executive Order (EO) No. 14 which effectively prohibits the entry of live birds and poultry products from Luzon, Mindanao, and other countries with confirmed cases of the H5N1 and H5N8 avian influenza viruses.

The latest EO took effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24.

“While the Province of Cebu continues to remain free of Avian Influenza virus, the recent Al outbreaks from provinces in Luzon and Mindanao continue to pose an imminent threat to the 12 billion poultry industry of Cebu,” portions of the two-page order read.

It covers live poultry and wild birds, including gamefowls, pigeons, and pet birds.

Aside from the ban, the Capitol also maintained its strict surveillance, border controls, and other protocols for live poultry and products from areas free of confirmed cases of bird flu.

These included the need for transporters to present the necessary documents like a veterinary health certificate and laboratory results indicating that the shipment of live birds tested negative for avian influenza.

Poultry by-products, on the other hand, remained prohibited.

“By-Products – The transport, shipment, and movement of dung, manure, and feathers into Cebu are not allowed,” the EO stated.

It can be recalled that Garcia first issued last March an EO banning the entry of all live birds and poultry products from Luzon when several provinces there reported cases of bird flu.

She expanded the coverage to include Mindanao and afflicted countries in a new EO issued last April. However, its effectivity would only last up to 45 days, prompting the provincial government in coming up with a new one. /rcg

