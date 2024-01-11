LIST: Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2024 contingents

Tribu Bogohanon, Bogo City’s contingent to the Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2020. |CDND Photo/ Gerard Francisco

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan will be staging its comeback at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) this year after taking a break last year.

A total of 18 contingents, including two guest performers, will be competing in the upcoming competition which is slated for this Sunday, January 14.

See the list below for the sequence of performances for the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan.

  1. Argao
  2. Tudela
  3. Lapu-Lapu City
  4. Mandaue City
  5. Poro
  6. Barili
  7. City of Naga
  8. Tuburan
  9. Talisay City
  10. Samboan
  11. Madridejos
  12. Carcar City
  13. Moalboal
  14. Toledo City
  15. Consolacion
  16. Carmen

The Tribu Lumad Basakanon will be the festival’s opening. Meanwhile, Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia will wrap up the event with her tradition of dancing the Sinulog with the troupe from Minglanilla’s Sugat Kabanhawan Festival.

Prizes

The top five winning contingents will receive cash prizes, with the grand champion entitled to P3 million.

Garcia also granted all participating contingents from mainland Cebu, including the tri-cities, subsidy worth P2 million while P2.5 million for those from the islands of Bantayan and Camotes.

