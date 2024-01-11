LIST: Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2024 contingents
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan will be staging its comeback at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) this year after taking a break last year.
A total of 18 contingents, including two guest performers, will be competing in the upcoming competition which is slated for this Sunday, January 14.
See the list below for the sequence of performances for the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan.
- Argao
- Tudela
- Lapu-Lapu City
- Mandaue City
- Poro
- Barili
- City of Naga
- Tuburan
- Talisay City
- Samboan
- Madridejos
- Carcar City
- Moalboal
- Toledo City
- Consolacion
- Carmen
The Tribu Lumad Basakanon will be the festival’s opening. Meanwhile, Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia will wrap up the event with her tradition of dancing the Sinulog with the troupe from Minglanilla’s Sugat Kabanhawan Festival.
Prizes
The top five winning contingents will receive cash prizes, with the grand champion entitled to P3 million.
Garcia also granted all participating contingents from mainland Cebu, including the tri-cities, subsidy worth P2 million while P2.5 million for those from the islands of Bantayan and Camotes.
RELATED STORIES
Sinulog 2024: Road closures and traffic schemes
Cebu Province to deploy over 1,000 security personnel for Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2024
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.