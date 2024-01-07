Cebu Province to deploy over 1,000 security personnel for Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2024

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | January 07,2024 - 11:53 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Province will deploy over 1,000 security personnel for the upcoming Sinulog sa Lalawigan on Jan. 14, Sunday, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Police Colonel Percival Zorrilla, Cebu Provincial Police Office director, confirmed this during a coordination meeting with stakeholders headed by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia at the Capitol on Jan. 5.

Cebu Province coordination meeting

The coordination meeting tackled security and traffic management for the Sinulog sa Lalawigan, according to Sugbo News, the Capitol’s media arm.

“For the security personnel, we will be deploying 1,110 security personnel from PNP, AFP, Coastguard and force multipliers along the 1.85-kilometer street dancing route, including the deployment of security units inside the [Cebu City] Sports Center,” quoting the words of Zorrilla via Sugbo News.

Meeting with police, Cebu City gov’t

The meeting was attended by officials from the Philippine National Police in Central Visayas, Cebu Province, and Cebu City, as well as the Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Navy, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Cebu City Transportation Office.

The police will also put up a command center to monitor the security throughout the duration of the event, and they will also deploy 18 K-9 dogs along the street dancing route, which will begin in front of the Capitol building as well as inside the CCSC.

Competing contingents

The towns of Argao, Tudela, Poro, Barili, Tuburan, Samboan, Madridejos, Moalboal, Consolacion, Carmen, and the cities of Talisay, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Naga, Carcar and Toledo, will participate in the event.

Meanwhile, the contingents from Tribu Lumad Basakanon and Minglanilla will also be joining as guest performers.

Governor Garcia, who confirmed that she will continue her tradition of dancing the traditional Sinulog, will be dancing with the Minglanilla contingent.

Cebu Province contingents, Navy

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard and the Navy will be in-charge in transporting the contingents from Madridejos in Bantayan, and Poro and Tudela in Camotes Islands.

To secure the parade route, the CCTO will implement alternative routes in order to ease the inconvenience of motorists during the street dancing, the Capitol said.

As of this writing, the CCTO has yet to release the alternative routes during the event.

