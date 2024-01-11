‘Walk with Jesus’: A photo play of event signaling start of Fiesta Senor activities
By: CDN Digital January 11,2024 - 08:04 AM
‘Walk with Jesus’: The carriage carrying the Sto. Nino leads the procession marking the start of the 459th Fiesta Senor activities. | Nina Mae Oliverio
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hundreds of devotees arrive at past 3 a.m. today at the Fuente Osmena Rotunda and several more were lined up at the sidewalks of Osmena Boulevard as they prepare to join this year’s Penitential Walk with Jesus.
The religious event, a procession of the image of the Holy Child, which started at past 4 a.m. from Fuente Osmena rotunda to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Nino, signals the beginning of the religious celebration of the 459th Fiesta Senor.
On the Basilica’s end at nearly 4 a.m., devotees filled the Pilgrim’s Center of the Basilica as they awaited the arrival of the image of the Sto. Nino from the procession starting at Fuente Osmena.
With the arrival of the Senor Sto. Nino image at past 5 a.m., the mass of the opening salvo of this year’s Fiesta Senor then started.
Here are some photos of the religious event.
‘Walk with Jesus’: Some of the devotees sit at the sidewalk as they wait for the procession to pass by and for them to join the walk to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Nino where the opening salvo Mass of the Fiesta Senor will be held. | Nina Mae Oliverio
‘Walk with Jesus: Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama leads Cebu City officials in joining the procession. | Nina Mae Oliverio
Walk with Jesus: Devotees wave their hands and raise their images of the Holy Child as the Bato Balani sa Gugma is played during the procession. | Nina Mae Oliverio
Walk with Jesus: Devotees fill the Basilica as they wait for the image of the Holy Child leading the procession, the Walk with Jesus, from Fuente Osmena. | Morexette Marie B. Erram
Walk with Jesus: While hundreds of devotees joined the procession from Fuente Osmena to the Basilica, hundreds of others wait at the Basilica for the image of the Holy Child to arrive at the Pilgrim Center. | Morexette Marie Erram
Walk with Jesus. This child is among the devotees who joined the procession this morning from Fuente Osmena to the Basilica. | Christian Dave Cuizon
Walk with Jesus. Devotees with their images of the Sto. Nino line the streets along Osmena Boulevard during the procession. | Christian Dave Cuizon
Walk With Jesus. A devotee carries the image of the Sto. Nino as he joins the procession from Fuente Osmena to the Basilica. | Christian Dave Cuizon
Walk with Jesus. A father and his three children in Sto. Nino costume joined this morning’s January 11’s religious activities. | Morexette Marie Erram
Opening Salvo Mass of the Fiesta Senor. An image of the Sto. Nino is backdropped by the hundreds of devotees inside the Pilgrim’s center of the Basilica during the Opening Salvo Mass of the Fiesta Senor. | Nina Mae Oliverio
