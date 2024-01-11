‘Walk with Jesus’: A photo play of event signaling start of Fiesta Senor activities

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hundreds of devotees arrive at past 3 a.m. today at the Fuente Osmena Rotunda and several more were lined up at the sidewalks of Osmena Boulevard as they prepare to join this year’s Penitential Walk with Jesus.

The religious event, a procession of the image of the Holy Child, which started at past 4 a.m. from Fuente Osmena rotunda to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Nino, signals the beginning of the religious celebration of the 459th Fiesta Senor.

On the Basilica’s end at nearly 4 a.m., devotees filled the Pilgrim’s Center of the Basilica as they awaited the arrival of the image of the Sto. Nino from the procession starting at Fuente Osmena.

With the arrival of the Senor Sto. Nino image at past 5 a.m., the mass of the opening salvo of this year’s Fiesta Senor then started.

Here are some photos of the religious event.

Sea of devotees

Children, devotees and their Sto. Nino images

