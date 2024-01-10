Septic canal where 2-year-old boy drowned, drained

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Officials of Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City have started cleaning the open septic canal in Sitio 3-H where a child drowned recently.

In a post, Basak Barangay Captain Jasmine “Daday” Chan said that they already drained the water in the septiccanal, with the help of the Clean and Green personnel of the City.

The barangay plans to permanently cover the canal using a filling material to prevent further accidents from happening like the drowning of the two-year old child recently.

“Ato usab kini pa abunohan aron mahimong ma patag ug dili na peligro sa lumulupyo,” Chan said.

Chan is also coordinating with the City Engineering’s Office headed by Engr. Perla Amar, for possible construction of drainage in the area where the wastewater from the residential houses will flow.

“Ato pud usab kini gi pacheck sa atong City Engineering office aron sa pag subay sa lutsanan sa tubig ug ma buhatan ug drainage aron ang tubig dili na mag tapok diring dapita,” she added.

Earlier, a 2-year-old child died after he drowned in the septic canal.

The victim was identified as John Kean Pantulan.

