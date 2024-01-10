Jealousy drives man to burn his own house

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man who allegedly set his house on fire after a heated argument with his live-in partner was arrested on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

The incident occurred around 4:20 a.m. in Sitio Hunop, Barangay Kansi, Tuburan town.

A report from Tuburan Police Station identified the suspect as Julito Villafranca Cabuyao Jr., a 24-year-old resident of the area.

Based on the initial investigation, Cabuyao had a heated argument with his live-in partner, Rosemarie Dacay Tubos, 18, due to jealousy.

Tubos left their house after their argument and went to the house of her live-in partner’s parents.

Before she left, Cabuyao had already threatened Tubos that he would burn their house.

Damage is estimated at P3,150.

Cabuyao is detained at the custodial facility of Tuburan Police Station, and he will be charged with arson.

Last month, a 39-year-old man was arrested in Balamban after he burned his house due to anger stemming from dissatisfaction with the preparation of boiled pork soup (linat-ang baboy) served to him.

The suspect, Gerald Balsa, became upset because the boiled pork soup did not meet his taste preferences.

FO2 Gerald Fritz Desierto, an investigator at the Balamban Fire Station, stated that Balsa allegedly initiated the fire by burning his foam mattress on his bed.

