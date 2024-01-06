Saturday night fire burns homes in Brgy Carreta, Cebu City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu (Updated) – A still undetermined number of homes were burned in a Saturday night fire that broke out in a residential area in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City.

In a report, the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) said that the blaze affected homes in Sitio Kalapukan that is located at the back of the Bureau of Quarantine.

According to CCDRRMO, the blaze was reported at around 9:26 p.m. and was raised to second alarm at 9:37 p.m. It was raised to third alarm at 9:50 p.m. before it was placed under control at 10:30 p.m.

The number of affected homes and families remain unavailable as of this posting.

