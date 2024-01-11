Pawnshop robbery foiled in Liloan, Cebu 

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital | January 11,2024 - 10:53 AM

Liloan robbery

A glimpse of the pawnshop that was almost robbed in Liloan, Cebu. Contributed photo | Liloan Police Station

CEBU CITY, Philippines- An attempted robbery of a pawnshop was foiled in Barangay Poblacion, Liloan town on Wednesday afternoon, January 10, 2024.

In a report, the Liloan Police Station said that the attempted robbery of a famous pawnshop was reported to them by the assistant branch manager.

Police said that according to the manager, two unknown individuals riding a motorcycle stopped in front of their pawnshop and went inside at around 3:55 p.m.

One of the suspects was wearing a black t-shirt with a brown bonnet, while the other was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with a black bonnet.

One of them suddenly pulled a firearm and declared a hold-up.

Fortunately, despite being caught by surprise, one of the tellers was able to push the alarm button.

When the alarm system went off, the suspects immediately fled.

Before leaving, one of the suspects was able to fire his firearm at the teller. Fortunately, no one was hit.

The suspects allegedly fled southbound. 

Currently, the Liloan Police Station is conducting a manhunt operation against the suspects.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Thief arrested after being trapped inside pawnshop in Cebu City for hours

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: crime, Liloan, police, robbery
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.