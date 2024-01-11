Pawnshop robbery foiled in Liloan, Cebu 

CEBU CITY, Philippines- An attempted robbery of a pawnshop was foiled in Barangay Poblacion, Liloan town on Wednesday afternoon, January 10, 2024.

In a report, the Liloan Police Station said that the attempted robbery of a famous pawnshop was reported to them by the assistant branch manager.

Police said that according to the manager, two unknown individuals riding a motorcycle stopped in front of their pawnshop and went inside at around 3:55 p.m.

One of the suspects was wearing a black t-shirt with a brown bonnet, while the other was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with a black bonnet.

One of them suddenly pulled a firearm and declared a hold-up.

Fortunately, despite being caught by surprise, one of the tellers was able to push the alarm button.

When the alarm system went off, the suspects immediately fled.

Before leaving, one of the suspects was able to fire his firearm at the teller. Fortunately, no one was hit.

The suspects allegedly fled southbound.

Currently, the Liloan Police Station is conducting a manhunt operation against the suspects.

