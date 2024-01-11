Police investigating death of teenager in Naga boardwalk

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Police in the City of Naga in Cebu are investigating the death of a teenager who allegedly jumped off from the famous boardwalk on Wednesday afternoon, January 10, 2024.

The victim’s name is being withheld since he is a minor.

According to Police Master Sergeant Jay Catali, investigator of the City of Naga Police Station, the incident happened past 2:00 p.m.

Based on the initial investigation, the victim was with his classmates at the boardwalk.

Police said the victim climbed the railings of the boardwalk and jumped into the sea.

The blue guards who were assigned to the area immediately responded and called the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) for immediate assistance.

However, when the victim was rescued, he was already dead.

Police suspect that the victim may have intentionally drown himself.

“Posibleng naa ni siya problema sa iyang pag-eskwela kay ingon iyang mama nga wala raman daw ni problema sa ilaha,” Catali said.

(It’s possible that he has problems at school because the mother said he had no problems at home.)

The City of Naga Police Station said it will conduct further investigation on the incident.

**Those facing huge personal problems or experiencing extreme sadness can reach out to and call Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya if they need someone to talk to. Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24/7 call-based hotline for suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention established in Cebu. Anyone in Central Visayas experiencing a mental disorder relapse or suicidal thoughts may reach the hotline at 0939-936-5433 or 0927-654-1629.**

