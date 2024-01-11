Celebrate and welcome the new year by starting these sustainable habits

The holidays have come and gone but as we loved giving and receiving gifts, we also cannot help but think about how much waste we’ve made during this time. When we shop for presents and wrap them, we use and dispose of shopping bags, gift wrappers, ribbons, tape, plastic, and gift cards in the process. While we should enjoy the season of giving, we also should not forget that the trash that comes from it will impact the environment when not disposed of properly. The new year is the best time to be more conscious and build sustainable habits to be practiced moving forward.

We at Watsons hope to promote more sustainable shopping habits to our dear customers when they do a lot of shopping. SHARON DECAPIA Senior AVP for Marketing, PR, and Sustainability Watsons Philippines

Leading Health, wellness, and beauty retailer Watsons has always espoused sustainability and responsible consumerism by offering its customers Sustainable Choices, products made with responsibly sourced ingredients that are good for you, and better packaging made with less virgin plastics. There are also refilling stations in two Watsons stores (SM Megamall and The Block at SM City North Edsa) where you can get refills for your favorite Naturals by Watsons products. Watsons encourages its customers to read labels, especially if they’re into Clean Beauty as the retailer carries many products in this category under Sustainable Choices. Watsons also encourages its customers to bring shopping bags instead of paper and plastic bags.

“We at Watsons hope to promote more sustainable shopping habits to our dear customers when they do a lot of shopping. For starters, we have our Sustainable Choices, a wide range of health, wellness, and beauty products they can choose from with better packaging and cleaner ingredients, which can also be refilled at our Watsons refilling stations. We also encourage them to recycle Christmas wrappers and maybe use old ribbons and twine to tie their gifts instead of using tape. These are small steps we all can take for a greener future,” said Sharon Decapia, Senior AVP for Marketing, PR, and Sustainability, Watsons Philippines.

If there is one thing that Watsons hopes for customers during the season of giving or as a New Year’s resolution is to help others through Watsons’ community-targeted initiatives. These charities include Operation Smile Philippines, which, in partnership with Watsons, has changed the lives of thousands of children born with cleft and lip palate. For this, Watsons has Give A Smile coin banks at cashiers of Watsons stores nationwide.

Get started on these sustainable shopping habits when you visit your favorite Watsons branch to shop. Hopefully, these habits can be sustained beyond just the start of the year.

About Watsons Philippines

Watsons is the flagship health and beauty brand of A.S. Watson Group, the world’s largest international health & beauty retailer. Today, Watsons is the leading health and beauty brand with successful operations in 15 markets.

In 2002, A.S. Watson Group joined hands with SM Prime Holdings Inc., the Philippines; leading shopping mall developer. The partnership brought about the first Watsons stores in SM Megamall and The Podium (Ortigas). Today, Watsons operates 1000+ stores in the Philippines serving more than 100,000 customers per day.

Watsons strives to ensure that its customers get the best value for their money through monthly promotions, special offers, and continuous consumer marketing programs. Each Watsons store houses nothing but the best brands from top manufacturers all over the world and also carries its own competitively priced, high-quality private labels and brands. With more than 1000 brands ranging from medicines, cosmetics, and fragrances to personal care items and general merchandise, Watsons Your Personal Store delivers only the best health, wellness, and beauty solutions to every customer.

