Liloan robbery try: Police to profile, check CCTV to identify suspects

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police here will be conducting a profiling and checking of CCTV footage to determine the identity of the suspects of a failed robbery in Barangay Poblacion, Liloan town on Wednesday afternoon, January 10, 2024.

This was according to Police Major Windell Abellana, public information officer of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO).

Check intel community to identify Liloan robbery try suspects

Abellana told reporters on Friday, January 12, that they will be checking across the intelligence community to see whether the two suspects were involved in previous robberies in Central Visayas.

This is so that they can uncover the suspects’ identities and possible crime group to take proactive action against them.

Abellana said that they would be utilizing the recovered closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the day of the incident in order to identify the two men.

Liloan robbery try: How it happened

It can be recalled that two unidentified individuals riding a motorcycle went inside a pawnshop in the barangay at 3:55 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10.

One of the men then pulled a firearm and declared a hold-up.

Fortunately, one of the tellers pushed the alarm button which prompted the suspects to flee.

According to Abellana, the presence of the alarm system and the physical barrier served as effective deterrents to the robbery attempt.

He said that it was for this reason that they encouraged business establishments to have the necessary security measures that would come in handy in times like this.

Pawnshop security measures commended

Abellana also commended the pawnshop’s security measures that prevented them from being victimized by the robbers.

“We commend sa atoang mga financial institutions nga nagconduct sa mga target hardening measures to prevent sa mga lawless elements nga makatake-advantage sa ilahang vulnerability,” he said.

(We commend our financial institutions who conducted target hardening measures to prevent lawless elements to take advantage of their vulnerability.)

Positive results of CCTV security measures

As this situation can cause an alarm to citizens, Abellana said that the results of the incident in Liloan would show a positive effect of applying proper security measures.

He once again advised financial establishments to protect themselves from criminals using target hardening measures.

“Security is everybody’s concern. In order for us not to be a victim, ang atong buhaton iapply nato ang mga measures, which is target-hardening measure, para dili ta mabiktima,” stated Abellana.

(Security is everybody’s concern. In order for us not to be a victim, what we do is to apply our measures, which is target-hardening measure, so that we can not become victims.)

