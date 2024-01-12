6 Ateneo schools compete in annual Ateneo Invitational Games

Over 260 athletes from six different Jesuit schools across the country will converge at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) for the annual Ateneo Invitational Games, scheduled to run from January 13-15, 2024, in Mandaue City.

The basketball and volleyball meet features six Jesuit member schools, including SHS-AdC.

The visiting schools include two from Luzon: Xavier School San Juan and Ateneo de Naga University, while the other Visayas-based school is Ateneo de Iloilo.

Also participating are schools from Mindanao, namely, Xavier University Ateneo de Cagayan and Ateneo de Zamboanga.

“This will be a fun and engaging tournament, focusing not only on playing but also on socializing with each other. Therefore, we have prepared various social activities for our student-athletes, coaches, and guests,” said SHS-AdC athletic director Jon Ralph Christopher Inot.

“To top it all off, we have infused the Sinulog spirit into this invitational, with Sinulog as our theme.”

The basketball and volleyball competition will feature under-13 or elementary and under-16 high school categories.

The opening ceremony will be at 9:00 am, followed by the games at 9:30 am.

One of the primary objectives of hosting this annual sports event is to promote fellowship and camaraderie among Jesuit-run schools nationwide.

This event has been running for three years, starting in 2019. The last edition was in 2020, before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

