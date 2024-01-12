Suspects in Lapu-Lapu City murder nabbed

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The suspects in the murder of Lapu-Lapu City Public Market assistant administrator, Christopher ‘Chris’ Ceniza, have already been apprehended by the police.

This confirmation comes from Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, the spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office.

Torres, however, declined to disclose the identity of the suspects to avoid hindering their investigation into the mastermind behind the crime.

Suspects and extrajudicial affidavit of confession

The three suspects are willing to provide an extrajudicial affidavit of confession against the crime’s mastermind.

One suspect was arrested for illegal possession of firearms. He confessed to the crime after the police matched the recovered firearm with the ballistic examination results obtained from the empty shells found at the crime scene.

Another suspect, identified as a negotiator in hiring the gunmen, was arrested for involvement in illegal drug trade activity. Both were apprehended on January 9, 2024, in separate police operations.

Suspects identify mastermind

On the same day, Torres revealed that the getaway motorcycle’s driver had surrendered to Mayor Junard ‘Ahong’ Chan.

Torres added that all three suspects voluntarily executed an extrajudicial confession, identifying the crime’s mastermind.

The police are withholding the mastermind’s identity as he is still at large. Next week, Torres said that they would file a murder case against the three suspects.

Murder raps to be filed next week against suspects

“E-file namo ang kaso nga murder by next week after makuha na namo tanang laboratory result ug pag-process sa mga CCTV,” Torres said.

(We will file a case of murder by next week after we can get all the laboratory results and in the processing of the CCTV.)

Ceniza was killed on January 5, 2024, while collecting market fees from vendors.

The two assailants, boarding a motorcycle, approached the victim. Suddenly, the gunman pointed a weapon and shot Ceniza, leading to his untimely death.

