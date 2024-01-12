Sinulog Festival 2024: Launching Parade Live Updates
CEBU CITY, Philippines–The Sinulog Festival 2024 launching parade kicks off in Cebu City on Friday, January 12, 2024.
This is part of the activities held in line with the celebration of the annual Sinulog Festival in Cebu City.
The launching parade, which features performers from different schools and universities in Cebu, starts at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño and ends at the Cebu City Sports Center.
Participants ready for Sinulog launching parade
Performers from various schools and universities in Cebu get ready for their participation in the launching parade.
Cebu City government-sponsored Novena Mass
The Novena Mass sponsored by the Cebu City Government started at 2:30 p.m. The launching parade starts after the Mass.
Road closures for Sinulog 2024 launching parade
Here is a map from the Cebu City Transportation Office showing road closures in downtown Cebu City for the Launching Parade for the Sinulog 2024.
Faith, rain, and Sinulog 2024 start
