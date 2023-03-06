Service desk brings Philhealth closer to residents in Bogo, nearby towns

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Residents of Bogo City in northern Cebu and its neighboring towns will not have to travel far again in doing their transactions with Philhealth or the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.

This was after the city government of Bogo and Philhealth in Central Visayas (Philhealth-7) signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a “service desk” in the city.

“The MOU allows PhilHealth in collaboration with the City of Bogo to have a permanent Service Help desk for members. This will make PhilHealth services closer to Bogohanons and residents of neighboring towns,” Bogo City Vice Mayor Maria Cielo Martinez said.

Among the services that the Service Desk would be offering were new members’ registration and amendments of their “member data record,” such as updating their civil status and registering a dependent.

Danao, Konsulta Provider

In previous years, PhilHealth LHIO Danao would only visit Bogo City twice a month to cater to the needs of its members.

PhilHealth-7 also accredited the Danao City Health Office as a “Konsulta Provider.”

The Konsulta Package can be used by PhilHealth members and their dependents so that they can avail of free medical health consultation, health screening, laboratories, and medicines for selected illnesses such as diabetes and hypertension.

Currently, the City Health Office in Bogo was the second “Konsulta Provider” in the City. PhilHealth earlier accredited the Cebu Provincial Hospital-Bogo as a “Konsulta Provider.”

In the MOU signing last week, PhilHealth-7 was represented by its regional vice-president Marjorie Cabrieto, together with the head of the PhilHealth Local Health Insurance Office Danao City, Ruhneb Cabiara, while Bogo City was represented by Mayor Carlo Jose Martinez and Vice Mayor Maria Cielo Martinez.



