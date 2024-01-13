Metro Retail Stores extends DTI partnership to support more MSMEs

Metro Retails Stores Group, Inc. (MRSGI) is extending its support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the country through Bayanihang Metro Caravan, a continuation of its partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

We are committed to empowering local entrepreneurs, especially in communities where we do business Manual Alberto MRSGI President and COO

Following the previous Bayanihan Metro x Go Lokal! Initiative, DTI and MRSGI are again partnering to celebrate the Philippines’ regional festivals such as Cebu’s Sinulog by making local products even more accessible for tourists and shoppers who are joining the festivities and encouraging them to support and patronize local products from MSMEs.

Home-grown products such as calamansi juice, banana chips, rice wine, cacao, coffee, wooden fashion accessories, handicrafts, souvenir items, and etc. from the region are also featured in the store by providing MSMEs a space and kiosks within Metro.

Through the Bayanihan Metro Caravan joint project with DTI, Metro aims to further advance its efforts of pushing local products from SMEs to the mainstream public.

MRSGI President and COO Manuel Alberto said that the ongoing partnership with DTI has helped shift consumers’ focus toward sustainable means of shopping and has raised awareness of the importance of supporting local products and entrepreneurs.

“MRSGI has always believed that both buyers and sellers can help positively impact environmental and social concerns. It has consistently strived to present opportunities toward viable and worthwhile businesses, especially where domestic products are concerned. We are committed to empowering local entrepreneurs, especially in communities where we do business,” Alberto said.

This January 2024 culminates the last league of the Bayanihan Metro Caravan located at Level 7 of Metro Ayala Center Cebu in conjunction with the Sinulog Festival. There are 31 local MSMEs across Central Visayas region who will participate which composed of 16 exhibitors from Cebu, 9 exhibitors from Negros Oriental and 6 exhibitors from Bohol to run from January 12 to February 11.

Among the MSMEs that will be showcased during the Caravan include Kimes Foods International Inc., Carson Hills Agricultural Farm, Tuburan Coffee, Bakerlane, Crissander Enterprises, CJ Dried Fish Trading, Garnish Jewelry and Accessories, Kaban, and many more.

“This tie-up with DTI is an ideal vehicle for micro-entrepreneurs to enter the larger market of consumers across the country. Not only will domestic products be given the boost needed and deserved, but the partnership also expands the array of products MRSGI offers,” Alberto added.

MRSGI has also rolled out the Bayanihan Metro Caravan in various Metro Retail Store locations during the significant local festivals like Karansa Festival of Danao, Masskara Festival, and Sangyaw Festival, among others.

