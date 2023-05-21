Metro Retail Stores Group, Inc. launches GO LOKAL Bayanihang Metro Caravan

Metro Retail Stores Group Inc. (MRSGI) partnered with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and launched the GO LOKAL Bayanihang Metro Caravan at the Pacific Mall Metro Mandaue to coincide with Mandaue City’s Mantawi Festival.

Metro Retail Stores Group will offer said spaces to MSMEs free of charge, and this is the perfect opportunity for chosen MSMEs to highlight their locally-made products to tourists joining the festival.

The GO LOKAL Bayanihang Metro Caravan is Metro Retail Stores Group’s initiative supporting MSMEs and startups and promoting locally made products.

The year-long nationwide program aims to celebrate the different festivals in the Philippines. A GO LOKAL Bayanihang Metro Caravan exhibit will be featured in the Metro Store branch of the province or city of the month’s featured festival. Metro Retail Stores Group will offer said spaces to MSMEs free of charge, and this is the perfect opportunity for chosen MSMEs to highlight their locally-made products to tourists joining the festival.

The grand launch of GO LOKAL Bayanihang Metro Caravan was done by Manuel C. Alberto, President and Chief Operating Officer of Metro Retail Stores Group, Inc., together with Maria Elena C. Arbon, Regional Director of DTI 7, with MRSGI and DTI 7 officers.

Carefully selected by the DTI for the grand launch in Mandaue, the lineup of successful MSMEs include:

Yssa’s Handicrafts Lemoncito Wodd PH Tuburan Coffee Lamac MPC Bakerlane Bakery Hinam-is Sweet Sitsirya Rachael’s Homemade



Do check out where the next festival where the GO LOKAL Bayanihang Metro Caravan will be below!

2023

Metro Lucena (May 22 – June 22, 2023) for Pasayahan sa Lucena Metro Tacloban (June 10 – July 9, 2023) for Sangyaw Fesival Metro Feliz (July 2023) for Pasig City Day Metro Legazpi (August 2023) for Ibalong Festival Metro Danao (September 2023) for Karansa Festival Super Metro Naga (September 2023) for Peñafrancia Festival Metro Bacolod (October 2023) for MassKara Festival Metro Baybay (December Decener 2023) for Binaybayan Festival



2024

Metro Ayala Cebu & Metro Market! Market! (January 2024) for Sinulog 2024



