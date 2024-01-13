Canada is safest country to visit in 2024, report

If you’re in the United States, the safest destination to include on your travel bucket list may not be too far away — Canada, named by a new report as the safest country to visit in 2024.

What makes a country or place safe to travel? As trend evolves, so is the answer to this question. Before, traveling safely meant avoiding terrorist spots or escaping a flu or virus. Today it’s leaning more into strolling around freely sans discrimination and harassment.

Enter Canada, a country more than just honey and maple syrup but the safest place to travel this 2024. A traveler survey by Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection (BHTP) reveals in their report: Canada reigns on top when it comes to security. No wonder there’s a boost in Canada’s international migration.

The company has been compiling its list of safest nations to travel for nine years — all backed by surveys along with data from the State Department’s travel safety ratings and Global Peace Index.

Jumping from it’s sixth place last year, the Great White North now clinches the top spot. What causes this big leap? “Cold weather and low population density make for safe travels,” stated BHTP in its report.

From a slate of bill measures to top-notch transportation security, Canada is also a travel sanctuary where women, LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities are safe.

However, watch out for wildfires and other natural disasters when visiting the country. While the country is teeming with lush greeneries, it’s also susceptible to wildfires affecting the air quality in major Canadian cities.

Entering at second spot: Switzerland, the land of cooks and chocolates. This country lands a sweet spot as the top contender hitting no. 2 from last year’s ninth place. Still, beware of Switzerland’s natural disasters — rockslides and avalanches.

Meanwhile, rounding out the top five are Ireland, Norway and Netherlands. The latter, No.1 last year, lost the top spot due to a surge in petty crime.

Top 10 safest places to travel alone or with family

Completing BHTP’s list, here’s a closer look at the top 10 safest places to travel in the world — solo or with the whole family.

Canada Switzerland Norway Ireland Netherlands United Kingdom Portugal Denmark Iceland Australia

Where will your passport take you this year? Dear traveler, safety is paramount and these countries herald security promising lasting memories.

