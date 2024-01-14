Cebu Marathon 2024: Torregosa wins first place for first time in 42K race

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu-based elite runner Artjoy Torregosa proved she’s a force to be reckoned with in the local running scene after emerging as the champion of the Cebu Marathon 2024’s 42-kilometer full marathon on her very first try.

Torregosa was one of the 8,110 runners who answered the starting gun in the running event organized by the Cebu Executive Runners Club (CERC) that started and finished at the SM Seaside City Cebu grounds on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

The 24-year-old ace track and field athlete of the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors stole the spotlight when she outshone the more experienced marathoners in the 42k distaff side.

Torregosa, who hails from Las Nieves, Agusan del Norte, finished the 42k race in three hours, 12 minutes, and 14 seconds. She bested veteran marathoners such as Maricar Camacho and Jennylyn Nobleza, who finished second and third, respectively.

Camacho clocked in at 3:14.39, while Nobleza finished at 3:18.41. Lizane Abella salvaged the fourth spot in 3:19.31, while Elmira Tantiado completed the top five in 3:26.55.

READ: Cebu Marathon 2024: 8,110 runners to compete on Jan. 14 footrace

Torregosa sleepless day before race

Torregosa, in the post-race interview, revealed she was anxious and sleepless on the eve of the race.

It was because of the sheer pressure from everyone and her very short two-week preparation.

“Wala gyud ko mag expect ma champion kay two weeks ra akong preparation. Kining dugay kaayo nakatulog kay daghan ko gi huna-huna, basin dili ko mahuman,” said Torregosa.

(I was not expected to become a champion because I only have two weeks of preparation. This is the time where I have lots to think about, I was doubting myself like could I not finish.)

READ: Senators laud first Filipina to finish World Marathon Challenge

Cebu Marathon 2024: Torregosa gains lead in 30K mark

She said that she grabbed the lead at the 30k mark.

However, her cramps affected her stride, giving the lead pack behind her to cut the lead to just 70 meters. At that time, Torregosa was on the verge of quitting due to the severe cramps.

Still, she endured and slowly pulled away from the rest of the contenders to the finish line.

“Naka ana ko sa akong kaugalingon nga mo give up na lang ko kay sakit na kaayo ang cramps. Pagturning point, medyo na wala ang sakit, nakabiya ko og layo. Sa primero sila gauna, ilahang pacing nakaya ra nako mao so naapsan nako,” Torregosa revealed.

(I told myself that I will give up because my cramps were painful. But at the turning point, the pain subsided so I increased my lead. At first, they were ahead of me, but I was okay with their pacing, so I overtook them.)

READ: Artjoy Torregosa flexes winning form in Singapore marathon

Cebu Marathon 2024 win: Torregosa’s redemption

Her 42k win in the Cebu Marathon 2024 was some sort of redemption from her botched 21k race in last year’s Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon.

Torregosa crossed the finish line first in Singapore but wasn’t declared the winner in the race. The organizers didn’t recognize her as the winner as she wasn’t a competitor in the local category.

One of those who pushed her to compete in the 42k race was her long-time coach, Arvin Loberanis. Torregosa said that Loberanis signed her up for two distances in the Cebu Marathon, the 24k and 42k.

They ultimately agreed to debut in the 42k race, which was a perfect decision.

Six-time champ

In the male 42k race, Philippine-based Kenyan Eric Chepsiror revealed he had already won the title six times.

On Sunday, he crossed the finish line in 2:33.50 to defend his title in the race.

He beats Florendo Lapiz (2:35.37), fellow Kenyan Joseph Mururi (2:42.19), James Kevin Cruz (2:45.23), and Erwin Jopson Jr. (2:50.07), who finished second to fifth places, respectively.

The rest of the champion runners on Sunday’s race were Richard Salano (24k), Christine Hallasgo (24k), Ritche Estampador (12k), Joida Gagnao (12k), Mark Mahinay (6k), and Asia Paraase (6k).

Photo caption: Artjoy Torregosa. | By Glendale Rosal

2nd photo: Eric Chepsiror and Artjoy Torregosa. | By Glendale Rosal

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP