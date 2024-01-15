SM Seaside, your front seat to the ultimate Sinulog experiences.

Step into the heart of Sinulog excitement at SM Seaside, your front seat to the ultimate #AweSMFestival experience. The mall is buzzing with Sinulog energy as it transforms into a vibrant festival destination with lively and colorful gigantic art installations for an all-around visually stunning experience and as the perfect backdrop for unforgettable Sinulog celebration with family and friends.

This year’s expansive art installations around the mall offers a modern interpretation on the ‘sulog’, capturing the fluid movements of water that inspire the forward-backward steps of Sinulog.

Capture the perfect content at the AweSM Prism Tunnel—an electrifying fusion of lights and colors. Don’t miss the chance to create amazing content in this unique tunnel located at the 3rd Level of the Seaview Wing Atrium.



Get ready to immerse yourself in unforgettable festival experiences at SM Seaside – from mesmerizing dance parades to the enchanting Sto. Niño de Cebu exhibitions, the amazing Sinulog Festival Queen Runway Competition, the mouth-watering Lechon Festival, and more! All set against the vibrant backdrop of AweSM Artscape Installations. Don’t miss out on these extraordinary moments, available until January 31, 2024. Stay tuned by following SM Seaside City Cebu (Official) on Facebook.

