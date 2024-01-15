Top 10 Finds for Your Filipino Home from IKEA Philippines

Moving into a new place can be very exciting, but wait until it’s time to buy stuff for your house or condo. It’s an entire experience on its own.

If you are looking for high-quality and reasonable-for-its-price furniture for your Filipino home, IKEA Philippines is the best place to go.

Just like anyone else who has an empty room, to begin with, it is a no-brainer to look for the best furniture pieces that not only suit your style preferences but also come with functionality and quality.

Located in Pasay City, IKEA Philippines is the biggest one in the world. It consists of a Swedish café and restaurant, the main store, which includes the Marketplace and Self-Serve sections, hardware, and the iconic showroom.

Because of its size, shopping at Ikea Philippines is thrilling and overwhelming. With many items to choose from, from ergonomic chairs to customizable wardrobes, the store got it all for you!

We listed the top 10 must-haves from the store so you don’t have to spend all your time figuring out what to buy. Instead, enjoy every second while shopping at Ikea Philippines.

Poang

Let’s start strong with the Poang armchair. It has been around since 1976 by Japanese designer Noboru Nakamura. The bestselling armchair is still around even up to this day because it is sturdy and well-made. Now, talk about heritage products. Ikea’s Poang chair will take over every space it sets on.

Oftast

Another icon from Ikea! The Oftast series is classic white dinnerware that’s simply beautiful and affordable. Made of microwave- and dishwasher-safe tempered glass, it looks great on its own. Or you can mix and match your Oftast bowls or plates with other designs for a table setting that’s uniquely you. Why spend a lot when you can be fancy with this dinnerware?

Friheten

If you have limited room to work with, the Friheten sofa bed is an ideal piece you should take advantage of. This sofa converts quickly and easily into a spacious bed when you remove the back cushions and pull out the underframe. Sofa, chaise and double bed in one!

Lagkapten/Mittback

This combination brings a functional desk for your study room or office. You can mix and match your choice of tabletop (Lagkapten) and legs (Mittback) for that perfect desk. This product is made of wood, commonly associated with IKEA furniture. It’s renewable, recyclable, durable, ages beautifully, and is an important part of the Scandinavian design heritage.

Billy/Oxberg

Do you need to store and organize in a small space? With this combination of bookcases and doors, your storage solution can grow if your needs change. Billy is a versatile bookcase that works just as well as a storage unit and is suitable for use at home in many different ways.

Uppspel/Matchspel

There is no need to sit or stand when playing or something in between. With this set, you can pre-set this desk at four height positions and easily change the height with the touch of a button. Uppspel/Matchspel is worth your money because you enjoy relief while doing more.

Voxtorp

Your home’s kitchen is where everyone comes together. It is only right to furnish it with timeless pieces. Voxtorp is a smooth, high-gloss door with integrated handles. It creates a modern expression that feels fresh and vibrant, bringing clean lines and an open, contemporary look to your kitchen.

Pax/Hasvik

Here’s a basic solution to get you started and space for more interiors if you want to upgrade. Using the Pax planning tool, you can quickly adapt this ready-made Pax/Hasvik combination to suit your needs and taste. Adjustable feet make it possible to compensate for any irregularities in the floor. Sliding doors allow more room for furniture because they don’t take any space to open.

Knapstad

Choose which side suits you best—one is cooler than the other. This mattress topper is a foam topped with a layer of gel molds to your body, just like ordinary memory foam. The difference is that gel takes longer to warm up, creating a cooler sleeping surface.

Ekedalen

The Ekedalen extendable table has plenty of room for chairs since the legs are always located at the corners of the table. This spacious table is perfect for various-sized families with comfortable seating for six people. The solid wood underframe makes the construction very sturdy. The smart design means the table top has no seams when you use it without extending it.

There’s more! We can’t resist but include Grumlan in the list.

Don’t be fooled because Grumlan is your traditional Filipino dipper or ‘tabo’, only available at Ikea Philippines. This exclusive item is made and designed with Ikea standards, ensuring quality at the forefront. Grumlan is a durable white plastic that is easy to clean and suitable for every Filipino home.

Besides Cebu, Ikea Philippines will launch in Iloilo, Davao, and Cagayan De Oro, along with truck delivery, Click & Collect, and assembly services.

With this expansion, the many Filipinos of Iloilo, Davao, and Cagayan de Oro can now shop for any IKEA product available at IKEA.ph, including the must-haves, regardless of size and weight, to be delivered straight to their homes through truck delivery.

The new services will be available on January 15 for Iloilo and Davao and on February 1 for Cagayan de Oro.

Shop IKEA online anywhere in the Philippines through www.IKEA.ph or by downloading the IKEA Shopping app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

To stay updated and explore the wide range of high-quality, affordable furniture, home furnishings, and delivery services, visit www.IKEA.ph/delivery.

