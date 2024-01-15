4 Transport groups express support for PUV modernization drive

MANILA, Philippines – Four transportation groups led by Pasang Masda appeared before the Supreme Court on Monday, expressing their support for the government’s Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) modernization program.

Pasang Masda, together with the Alliance of Concerned Transport Operators or ACTO, Liga ng transportasyon at Operators sa Pilipinas (LTOP), and Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines or ALTOPDAP filed a motion to intervene on the petition earlier filed by the transport groups Piston and Manibela.

Last month, Piston asked the Supreme Court to suspend the implementation and ultimately void several government directives related to the PUV modernization.

“The constitutionality issues raised in this Petition lie at the very root of this case, inasmuch as the dispute cannot be resolved, and resolved once and for all, unless the Honorable Court disposes of the same,” the petition states.

Piston said the issuances of the DOTr and the LTFRB violate the constitutional rights of the drivers and operators.

Piston, together with Bayan Muna, warned the SC that if the modernization pushes through, there would be a transport crisis.

Pasang Masda, however, debunked the argument.

“They saw the changes in the public transport system brought about by the PUVMP and the corresponding benefits it has not only to their health and livelihood but also to the service they provide to the riding public,” Pasang Masda said in a statement through its President, Ka Obet Martin.

“The PUVMP does not only cover improved PUVs but also modernized operations – they will have facilities like garages, fleet management systems that include automatic fare collection system (AFCS) and GPS, cash/finance management systems – all for the comfort and convenience of passengers, and for the improvement of labor standards for drivers, operators, and transport workers,” he added.

Those opposing the modernization pointed out that the price of the modern jeepney is to steep.

“Kung sinasabi nilang mahal, ang pagpili po, ang choices nasa cooperative, nasa korporasyon. Marami na ho ngayong murang mga modern jeepneys compliant sa Philippine National Standards kagaya ng isang supplier na halos P1 million na lang po ang halaga,” Martin said.

(If they say it’s expensive, the decision is up to the cooperative, in the corporation. There are now many affordable modern jeepneys compliant with Philippine National Standards. One supplier offers a unit for only around P1 million.)

The PUV modernization requires operators and drivers to consolidate their franchises into a cooperative group.

Failure to do so would mean revocation of their franchises.

