P11.12 B allocated for specialty medical centers

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. announced on Monday the allocation of P11.12 billion in the 2024 national budget for specialty medical centers.

“Nakapagbigay tayo ng P 11.12 billion for 2024 para makapagpatayo pa tayo ng mga specialty centers sa iba’t ibang mga lugar,” said Marcos in a video message on Instagram.

(We have allocated P11.12 billion for 2024 so that we could build more specialty medical centers in different places.)

In August 2023, Marcos signed the Regional Specialty Centers Act, mandating every region to have a specialty medical center.

“As of December 2023, we have established 131 specialty centers nationwide,” said Marcos

The President, however, did not specify if all of these were established during his term or if they were carried over from the previous administration.

In his video report, Marcos also said that the “Doctors to the Barangays” program has reached 204 out of 218 municipalities.

In August of last year, President Marcos approved the Regional Specialty Centers Act, mandating the Department of Health (DOH) to establish specialty centers in its hospitals across every region.

Republic Act No. 11959, also known as the ‘Regional Specialty Centers Act,’ is a key component of the administration’s efforts to establish and institutionalize healthcare centers in the region, thereby ensuring accessible and affordable healthcare services for all.

RELATED STORIES

House budget panel head vows support for Marcos admin’s PH healthcare programs

P500-B ‘ayuda’ for 48-M poor families included in 2024 budget — Romualdez

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP