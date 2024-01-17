“Shagit og Kusog” and Spend Sinulog Festivities at bai Hotel Cebu

Viva Pit Senyor! One of the grandest festivals in the country is making waves at bai Hotel Cebu. Exciting priti-treats and Sinulog room promos are offered to experience the festivities while in the comfort of our well-appointed rooms and dining outlets. Also, lively traditional ritual performances and roof deck rave parties are in store for an exciting Sinulog celebration.

Come and witness the grand Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan in the comfort of serviced lounging

PIT SENYOR! Relish tranquility in a well-appointed room and experience fuss-free relaxation just within the metro. Make bai Hotel Cebu’s Premier Room your humble abode this Sinulog. Spend your Sinulog Staycation on January 19 to 21, 2024 for Php 6,000 nett per night inclusive of breakfast for two at CAFÉ bai, free Sinulog merch, 15% discount on all their F&B outlets, unlimited WIFI access, and use of swimming pool & Fitness Center during your stay. Book yours now through this link. You may also call 032 342-8888 or send an email to [email protected]. (Photo from IG: hoonvely)

SUGBO FIESTA. Celebrate the lively Sinulog with mouth-watering classic Cebuano dishes and favorites for lunch or dinner this January 19 to 21, 2024 at CAFÉ bai. Regular rates apply for lunch from 12 NN to 2:30 PM at Php 1,588 nett per person, and dinner from 6 PM to 10 PM at Php 1,888 nett per person.

Priti-treats for lunch buffet at CAFÉ bai. Experience a delicious spread of international flavors in one culinary destination this Sinulog 2024. Bring one full-paying adult and the next person pays only one peso for CAFÉ bai’s lunch buffet on January 21, 2024. Regular rate for lunch buffet is Php 1,588 nett per person from 12 NN to 2:30 PM. For table reservations, call (032) 888 2500 or email [email protected].

Revel in sick beats, hits, and an awesome vibe as you spend the night with Sinulog Roofdeck Party at Twilight Roofdeck Lounge+Bar. Experience Roofdeck Rave featuring resident entertainer DJ Rexx, Southside Band, and DJ Louie for an awesome Sinulog celebration. Sinulog Roofdeck Party starts at 6 PM to 1 AM on January 19 and 20, 2024, and 4 PM to 1 AM on January 21, 2024, at Twilight Roofdeck Lounge+Bar.

HALAD UG PASUNDAYAG. Feel the beat of the drums and dance along to the music as the Mandaue City School for the Arts performs the ritual prayer dance in honor of Cebu’s Snr. Sto. Niño at the Lobby on January 19-21, 2024, at these timeslots: 10 AM, 12 NN, 3 PM, and 6 PM. [Photo from Giovanni Rey Abella Flores]

Come and witness the grand Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan in the comfort of serviced lounging through live streaming at Lobby Lounge on January 21, 2024. Level up your face card and express the colorful festivities with fun and vibrant face painting. Get your face paint on at bai Hotel Cebu’s Lobby this January 20-21, 2024.

SUGBA TA BAI! Celebrate Sinulog 2024 with a platter-worthy feast paired with a refreshing ice-cold bucket of your favorite local beer. Try it with Grilled Meat Platter for Php 1,888 nett, and Grilled Seafood Platter for Php 2,488 nett both good for 3 to 4 persons. Available from January 19-21, 2024, at Pool Bar and Twilight Roofdeck Lounge+Bar. For reservations, call (032) 888 2500 or email [email protected].

bai Hotel Cebu is a hotel in Mandaue City, Cebu located just 15 minutes near the airport. For more information about bai Hotel Cebu’s Sinulog Celebration, contact them at (032)342 8888 or message them on Facebook at bai Hotel Cebu.

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES:

Bai Hotel Celebrates 6 Years of World-class Hospitality This Christmas