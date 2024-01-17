SHS-AdC’s Perez officially commits to UP women’s volleyball team

CEBU CITY, Philippines— One of Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc.’s (Cesafi) finest high school volleyball players, Joanneesse Gabrielle Perez, has officially committed to the University of the Philippines (UP) women’s volleyball team.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, through UP’s Office for Athletics and Sports Development.

Oliver Almadro, the program director of the UP women’s volleyball team, warmly welcomed Perez.

Perez, a middle blocker from Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), concluded her final year with the Magis Eagles as a “Mythical Five” awardee.

Jothea Mae Ramos from Bacolod Tay Tung High School also committed to UP.

Standing at 5-foot-8, Perez played a crucial role in the Magis Eagles’ Cesafi campaign over the past two years.

Her height was a key factor in the Magis Eagles’ defense, leading them to victory over the powerhouse University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars in the 2022 season, securing the girls volleyball title.

In December, Perez, alongside teammates Samantha Kiara Tatad and Adrianna Eliz Menchavez, propelled the Magis Eagles to the finals for a rematch against the Baby Jaguars.

Despite losing the Cesafi title, Perez was recognized as the tournament’s best middle blocker and the sole awardee among her teammates.

Meanwhile, Almadro closely watched from the sidelines during the semifinals, all the way to the Cesafi finals at the University of San Carlos (USC) Main Campus gymnasium.

On the other hand, Ramos, the 5-foot-9 Palarong Pambansa Most Valuable Player, led Western Visayas to the gold medal last July in Marikina City.

