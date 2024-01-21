Daily Gospel, January 21, 2024

This is the Daily Gospel for today, Saturday, January 21, 2024, of the Second week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 10, 13-16

(In the Philippines, Feast of the Sto. Niño)

People were bringing children to Jesus that he might touch them, but the disciples rebuked them. When Jesus saw this he became indignant and said to them, “Let the children come to me; do not prevent them, for the Kingdom of God belongs to such as these.

Amen, I say to you, whoever does not accept the Kingdom of God like a child will not enter it.” Then he embraced the children and blessed them, placing his hands on them.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 1,14-20.

After John had been arrested, Jesus came to Galilee proclaiming the Gospel of God:

“This is the time of fulfillment. The kingdom of God is at hand. Repent, and believe in the gospel.”

As he passed by the Sea of Galilee, he saw Simon and his brother Andrew casting their nets into the sea; they were fishermen.

Jesus said to them, “Come after me, and I will make you fishers of men.”

Then they abandoned their nets and followed him.

He walked along a little farther and saw James, the son of Zebedee, and his brother John. They too were in a boat mending their nets.

Then he called them. So they left their father Zebedee in the boat along with the hired men and followed him.

Source: Gospel.org, 366 Days with the Lord

ALSO READ

Daily Gospel, January 20, 2024

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP