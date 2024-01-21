Fiesta Señor 2024: The Sto. Niño ‘attracts’ like a magnet

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | January 21,2024 - 05:45 AM



CEBU CITY, Philippines — A magnet attracts an object towards itself, just like Señor Sto. Niño.

This was the highlight of the homily of Bishop Midyphil Billones, Auxiliary Bishop of Cebu, during the Visperas Mass for the 459th Fiesta Señor celebration on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

“It [a magnet] attracts and pulls the object towards itself. Bisa’g layo pa kaayo ug unsa pa kalisod, ang bata nga gamay naa’y hatak power,” Billones said.

Billones said that even if the image of the Señor Sto. Niño is placed on a pedestal that is not within their reach, devotees would still get attracted to the Holy Child and bow down their heads to honor Him.

Also, a magnet provides healing or “magnetic therapy.” He said that a magnetic bracelet has the ability to dissolve toxins in the body.

Just like a magnet, Billones said that the Sto. Niño also has healing powers.

“Kanang Sto. Niño, pagdako niya, ihalad niya iyang lawas ug dugo sa krus aron kita maayo ug maluwas,” Billones said.

“As a magnet of love, he was the source of the magnetic therapy of spiritual healing,” he added.

Billones said that the third and last power of a magnet is the power to generate electricity in the magnetic field.

“Si Hesus, bilang Batobalani o Magnet of Love, gahatag [og] kadasig, inspirasyon, ug energy for mission para kanatong tanan,” he said.

The solemn Visperas Mass commenced at around 5:30 p.m. or almost an hour after the return of the image of the Sto. Niño to the Basilica from the solemn foot procession that started at around 1 p.m.

