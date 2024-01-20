Daily Gospel, January 20, 2024

January 20,2024 - 06:00 AM

Daily Gospel January 20 Gospel today

This is the Daily Gospel for today,  Saturday, January 20, 2024, of the Second week in Ordinary Time.

(Mark 3, 20-21)

Jesus came with his disciples into the house. 

Again the crowd gathered, making it impossible for them even to eat.

When his relatives heard of this they set out to seize him, for they said, “He is out of his mind.”

Source: Gospel.org

