Sinulog Cup hoop tourney: Jaguars bury Fighting Maroons by 43 points

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars are now 2W-0L in the ongoing Sinulog Cup 2024 Basketball Tournament’s qualifying round after routing the University of the Philippines Cebu (UP-C) Fighting Maroons, 93-50, on Thursday evening, January 18, 2024, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

The Jaguars have been rampaging in this Sinulog Foundation Inc.-backed cash-rich basketball tournament.

Sinulog Cup opening night

In the opening night last Tuesday, they drubbed the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 84-66.

Jay Deiparine and Carl Cabulao’s tandem once again led the Jaguars in victory.

Deiparine was one assist shy from tallying a double-double after scoring 16 points with nine assists. He also had five rebounds and two steals.

Jaguar’s Cabulao 17 points

Cabulao scored 17 points with four rebounds and one block for the Jaguars. He was perfect 7-of-7 from his two-point field goals and 1-of-2 from the three point line.

Karl Ventura unloaded 15 points with two rebounds and one assist, and Ajie Besa with 10 points and five boards.

JZ Dizon scored 13, while AJ Delos Reyes had 10 points in UP Cebu’s losing efforts.

The Jaguars dominated the painted area scoring 54 over UP Cebu’s 18. USJR’s bench also delivered 45 points over UP’s 21.

CRMC 88, USPF 79

Meanwhile, the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College (CRMC) Mustangs logged back-to-back wins in two nights after beating the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 88-79, in the other game on Thursday.

Five of the Mustangs’ cagers tallied double-digit scores headed by Keaton Taburnal who had 12 points, four rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

Redjhee Recimiento and Paulo Dalumpines each tallied 11 markers, while Jonathan Vanguardia and Josiah Roa each added 10 points.

Winston Bingil Jr. spoiled his 20-point game for the Panthers, so did Paul Apolonio who had 10 points as the Panthers fall to 0-2 in the tournament.

