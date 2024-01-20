Jack Russell Terrier melts hearts as guardian of Basilica grounds

CEBU CITY, Philippines– In the heart of the bustling Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu, a little Jack Russell Terrier has become an unexpected social media sensation. This Jack Russell Terrier is not your typical K9 dog, but rather a charming addition to the security team patrolling the Basilica Minore Del Santo Niño.

As this dog goes about his duty with a wagging tail, netizens can’t help but gush over this pint-sized protector. Unlike the usual larger breeds seen on security duty, this K9 brings a whole new level of charm to his role.

Netizens have taken to social media to share their thoughts on this K9 on duty.



This breed of dog may be small and charming in our eyes, but they are also quite good at protecting the people around them. With their innate hunting instincts, these dogs boast a fearless nature. Despite their small size, they make excellent guard dogs, showing determination and courage in the face of immense danger.

Amidst the serious responsibilities of guarding the Basilica grounds, this Jack Russel Terrier has managed to steal the hearts of many online.

