Motor banca sinks during fluvial procession

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A motor banca reportedly sank while joining the Fluvial Procession for the 459th Fiesta Señor on Saturday, January 20.

A spectator during Saturday’s fluvial procession captured on video the moment seawaters entered a motor banca, which was adorned with the fiesta’s gold and red buntings, while sailing within the vicinity of Pier 1.

The vessel apparently was on its way to Pier 1 after making a turn around the third Cebu-Mactan Bridge.

While the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) has to provide further detail about the incident, initial reports from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) said that the ill-fated boat had six passengers on board.

Fortunately, all of them were rescued, and are now safe from harm.At least 200 vessels – from small fishing boats to yachts – participated in this year’s Fluvial Procession for the Fiesta Señor.

