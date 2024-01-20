Motor banca sinks during fluvial procession

By: Paul Lauro - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | January 20,2024 - 10:38 AM

Motor banca sinks during fluvial procession. A small pumpboat sinks along the Mactan Channel as during the fluvial procession. | Screen grab from contributed video

A small pumpboat sinks along the Mactan Channel as during the fluvial procession. | Screen grab from contributed video

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A motor banca reportedly sank while joining the Fluvial Procession for the 459th Fiesta Señor on Saturday, January 20. 

A spectator during Saturday’s fluvial procession captured on video the moment seawaters entered a motor banca, which was  adorned with the fiesta’s gold and red buntings, while sailing within the vicinity of Pier 1.



The vessel apparently was on its way to Pier 1 after making a turn around the third Cebu-Mactan Bridge.

While the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) has to provide further detail about the incident, initial reports from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) said that the ill-fated boat had six passengers on board.

Fortunately, all of them were rescued, and are now safe from harm.At least 200 vessels – from small fishing boats to yachts – participated in this year’s Fluvial Procession for the Fiesta Señor.

