Fiesta Señor 2024 fluvial procession live updates
Cebu City, Philippines–Check out the latest updates on the Fluvial procession and solemn foot procession of the Fiesta Señor 2024 in Cebu City.
MV Martin 8 is the galleon for fluvial procession 2024
The MV Martin 8 will be carrying the blessed images of Señor Sto. Niño, the our Lady of Guadalupe, and St. Joseph the Worker in the sea procession which is one of the most awaited events in the Fiesta Señor calendar.
201 vessels to join Fluvial Procession for Fiesta Señor 2024
From small boats to yachts, hundreds of vessels will be joining the upcoming Fluvial Procession, one of the highlights of the Fiesta Señor celebration,
Getting ready
Coast Guard reminders
Philippine Coast Guard officers are advising small vessels to standby at Osmeña Bridge (2nd Bridge) before the 2024 Fluvial Procession commences.
Waiting for arrival
CCLEX in Sinulog colors
The Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway, the longest bridge in the Philippines, lights up in vibrant red and yellow hues for the Sinulog Festival, creating a mesmerizing cultural spectacle.
Crowd control
On its way
At the Mactan channel …
Fluvial 2024 begins
‘DEVOTION FOR THE SEÑOR!’
The galleon of the 459th Fiesta Señor passes by Pier 1 during the Fluvial Procession on Saturday, Jan. 20
Galleon passes through CCLEX
UNDYING LOVE, UNCEASING DEVOTION
MAMMOTH STRUCTURE, MASSIVE FAITH
