Fiesta Señor 2024 fluvial procession live updates

CDN Digital January 20,2024 - 08:00 AM

Cebu City, Philippines–Check out the latest updates on the Fluvial procession and solemn foot procession of the Fiesta Señor 2024 in Cebu City.

fluvial procession

The MV Martin 8, picked as the official galleon of this year’s Fluvial Procession. | Photo by Dave Cuizon

MV Martin 8 is the galleon for fluvial procession 2024

The MV Martin 8 will be carrying the blessed images of Señor Sto. Niño, the our Lady of Guadalupe, and St. Joseph the Worker in the sea procession which is one of the most awaited events in the Fiesta Señor calendar. 

201 vessels to join Fluvial Procession for Fiesta Señor 2024

From small boats to yachts, hundreds of vessels will be joining the upcoming Fluvial Procession, one of the highlights of the Fiesta Señor celebration,

Getting ready

 

Coast Guard reminders

Philippine Coast Guard officers are advising small vessels to standby at Osmeña Bridge (2nd Bridge) before the 2024 Fluvial Procession commences.

Waiting for arrival

CCLEX in Sinulog colors

The Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway, the longest bridge in the Philippines, lights up in vibrant red and yellow hues for the Sinulog Festival, creating a mesmerizing cultural spectacle.

 

Crowd control

On its way

At the Mactan channel …

Fluvial 2024 begins

‘DEVOTION FOR THE SEÑOR!’

Even after a short delay, devotees who came out on early Saturday morning remain in high spirits as the sacred images of Señor Sto. Niño, Our Lady of Guadalupe, and St. Joseph were paraded around the port area onboard the official galleon.

The galleon of the 459th Fiesta Señor passes by Pier 1 during the Fluvial Procession on Saturday, Jan. 20

Galleon passes through CCLEX

UNDYING LOVE, UNCEASING DEVOTION

Devotees of the Snr. Santo Niño cram every available space whether on sea walls, on ports, on the streets, and even on vessels participating in the Fluvial Procession if only to show their undying love and unceasing devotion to the Holy Child.

MAMMOTH STRUCTURE, MASSIVE FAITH

 

