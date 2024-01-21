Piolo Pascual bet nga mo-portray ni ‘Ferdinand Marcos Sr.’ sa usa ka biopic, apan…

Human sa iyang successful nga MMFF 2023 entry nga “Mallari,” giangkon sa aktor nga si Piolo Pascual nga damgo niya ang mo portray sa kanhi presidente nga si Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

“I expressed my intention to do a Marcos biopic. Ferdinand Marcos, I mean the former president,” sey ni Piolo human siya gipangutana kun unsa pa ang iyang gustong buhaton sa iyang mga future projects.

Matud niya, “Because I grew up [during his presidency]. I was born in the ‘70s, but he was still the president back then up to the ‘80s.”

Dugang ni Piolo nga ang iyang inahan nga si Amelia Nonato Pascual nag trabaho usab kaniadto sa Malacañang, apan wala na siya mo hatag og laing detalye.

“My mom was working in Malacañang so he [Marcos] was a prominent figure in my childhood. That’s something interesting that I’d like to probably do in the right time, not right now. Definitely not right now.”

Dili kini ang unang higayon nga mipahibaw si Piolo sa iyang kagustohan nga mo-portray sa kanhi presidente.

Una kini niya nga nahisgutan sa iyang interview sa CNN Philippines niadtong Oktobre 2023.

Apan giklaro niya nga dili siya “pro-Marcos.” Iya lang gitan-aw nga usa ka interesting nga taw ang kanhi presidente.

“He’s an interesting character. I’m not pro-Marcos but growing up, I grew up in the Marcos administration in the ’80s and I experienced it first hand.”

