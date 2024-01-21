Pagasa says LPA may not enter PAR, but trough to bring rain in Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area monitored outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) is unlikely to enter PAR, state meteorologists said on Sunday afternoon.

“Itong low pressure area sa labas ng ating Philippine area of responsibility, mababa ang tiyansa na pumasok nga sa ating area of responsibility,” specialist Veronica Torres explained in a public report.

(This low pressure area outside of our Philippine area of responsibility has a low chance to enter our area of responsibility.)

However, a 4 p.m. advisory from the state weather bureau said that its trough will still bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Mindanao, mostly over Soccsksargen.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) likewise cautioned residents in the area as possible flash floods and landslides may occur due to the rain.

Meanwhile, Apayao, Batanes, and Cagayan including Babuyan Islands will likely experience cloudy skies with light rains throughout the evening due to the northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan.

The northeast monsoon will also bring overcast skies with isolated light rains over Ilocos Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, must brace for overcast skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said.

