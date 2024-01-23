Jarrett Allen makes Cavs history in win over Magic

Jarrett Allen set a franchise record with his 12th consecutive double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 11 rebounds as the Cleveland Cavaliers rolled to a 126-99 road blowout of the Orlando Magic on Monday.

Allen surpassing Elmore Smith and Andre Drummond — with whom Allen was tied for the Cavaliers’ double-double mark coming into the night — provided the only drama of the second half in a wire-to-wire, lopsided affair.

Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell posted 25 points and a career-high-matching 13 assists.

Max Strus scored the game’s first five points to set Cleveland on its way to a rout of an Orlando team playing the second night of a back-to-back set.

The Cavaliers made eight first-quarter 3-pointers en route to a 38-19 advantage through the opening period. Their lead swelled to 25 points at halftime, then 33 through three quarters on the way to their eighth straight win.

Cleveland buried Orlando in a barrage of 3-pointers, shooting 20-for-38 (52.6 percent) from beyond the arc to the Magic’s 11-for-29 (37.9 percent). The 20 made attempts were the most Orlando surrendered this season.

Sam Merrill went 8-for-13 on 3-point attempts en route to 26 points, one shy of his career high. He paced five Cavaliers with at least two made 3-pointers, which included Mitchell at 3-for-8, Strus at 2-for-4 en route to 10 points, and Dean Wade, who scored all nine of his points on 3-of-3 shooting beyond the arc.

Georges Niang knocked down 2 of 7 from outside and finished with 11 points off the Cleveland bench, while Craig Porter Jr. added 12 points in reserve duty.

Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 18 points and six assists. Franz Wagner, playing his second consecutive since returning from an ankle sprain that sidelined him the previous eight, scored 17 points.

Moritz Wagner added 15 points off the Magic bench, and Wendell Carter Jr. scored 10 points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.

