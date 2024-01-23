Quiboloy, church investigated for offenses

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate on Tuesday began its investigation into the alleged offenses attributed to self-proclaimed “Appointed Son of God” Apollo Quiboloy and his church Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC).

Senator Risa Hontiveros’ committee on women and children initiated the inquiry to find out the truth about the alleged crimes within the organization.

The inquiry was prompted by Hontiveros’ Senate Resolution No. 884 and her privilege speech on the issue.

“Offenses attributed to Quiboloy are ongoing and involve the abuse of women and children within KOJC,” a quick read from Hontiveros’ committee read.

“Victims have reported physical assaults, including beatings, lashings, and injuries from being forcefully slammed into walls. There is also an affidavit detailing sexual abuse by Quiboloy on a minor. Additionally, preachers have revealed information about his wealth accumulation and concealment methods,” it added.

However, according to Hontiveros, the terror extends beyond the Philippines and possibly has an “international dimension” to Quiboloy’s supposed criminal activities.

Besides physical assault and sexual abuse, among the alarming revelations earlier discovered by Hontiveros’ committee was the existence of so-called “pastorals” within KOJC.

“[They are] allegedly involved in performing personal tasks, including sexual acts, for Quiboloy. Some of these pastorals were purportedly minors, raising concerns about exploitation,” the quick note stated.

Some KOJC members were also believed to have been coerced into “exploitative activities” such as begging and soliciting money.

According to Hontiveros, severe consequences await those who cannot meet their quotas.

Points of discussion for Tuesday’s inquiry are the following:

Status of cases or charges against Quiboloy

State of the Quiboloy’s alleged victims, including their credibility and the consistency of their testimonies

Evaluation of whether human trafficking laws in the Philippines effectively cover large-scale and systematic trafficking within a religious organization

