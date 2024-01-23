UNBL beats Sinulog Cup defending champs in opener

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The visiting United Negros Basketball League (UNBL) All-Stars shocked the Sinulog Cup defending champions, EGS, 74-60, in Bracket A’s opening game of the Sinulog Cup 2024 Basketball Tournament at the Cebu City Sports Institute on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

Former MPBL cager and Bacolod native John Rey Villanueva orchestrated UNBL’s upset win against the defending champions with his 15-point performance.

Villanueva paired his scoring with three rebounds, one assist, two steals, and one block. He was efficient from the three-point line, nailing three of his five attempts.

Former MPBL champion Aaron Jeruta also showcased his winning form for UNBL with 10 points, along with four assists, one board, and two steals.

Seasoned veteran Mark Yee finished with nine points, going a perfect 2-of-2 in the three-point area. Yee also grabbed 11 rebounds, recorded five assists, and blocked three shots for UNBL.

Former Cesafi MVP Shaq Imperial paced EGS with 15 points, four rebounds, and three steals. Paul Desiderio contributed 12 markers, while James Ferraren had nine points.

The UNBL All-Stars led throughout the game, reaching a maximum lead of 15 points, 68-53, in the end-game.

Although EGS managed to cut the lead to one, 34-35, at the start of the second half, that was the last time they came close to the visiting Ilonggo squad.

EGS still has a chance to bounce back from this defeat as they face Team Khalifa tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. at the same venue.

Meanwhile, UNBL faces the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

