What Compostela has to offer? More than what meets the eye

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the biggest Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo event kicked off today, January 23, delegates found themselves immersed in the rich cultural fabric of three towns in Northern Cebu, among them the vibrant municipality of Compostela.

A third-class municipality, Compostela is home to more than 50,000 residents.

With its lush landscapes and verdant scenery, the town welcomed arriving delegates with open arms, treating them to a feast of Filipino delicacies that included the irresistible puto maya, sikwate, and the renowned queseo – a local delicacy that has become synonymous with the town.

A highlight of the Compostela stop was the performance by the Compostela Performing Arts, showcasing the Queseo Festival.

The rhythmic display added a touch of local culture to the Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo experience, offering delegates a glimpse into the town’s rich but mostly undiscovered culture and tradition.

The Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo Northern Escapade is a three-day tour starting from January 23 to 25.

This annual program aims to boost tourism in Cebu’s northern towns. For the first day, the tour covers the towns of Consolacion, Compostela, Carmen, Sogod, Medillin, and Daanbantayan.

It will wrap up this Thursday in Liloan.