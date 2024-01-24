Removal of spaghetti, dangling wires in Mandaue continues

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Mandaue City is currently prioritizing the removal of spaghetti-like and dangling wires along national roads, following the completion of clearing operations in the city core.

Architect Florentino Nimor, the assistant city administrator, said that they are currently clearing wires along A. C. Cortes Avenue.

They have already finished bundling wires along A.S. Fortuna St. The next operation will cover M.L. Quezon St. and H. Abellana St.

Nimor said that they proceeded with the national roads since they already completed clearing city core along A.Soriano St., S.B Cabahug St., and near CICC area among others.

In September 2022, Mandaue City, along with telecom companies, started the clearing and bundling operation.

The city aims to clear the view of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, as some spaghetti wires obstruct the view, and to beautify the city roads.

Clearing operations are also conducted in areas where dangling wires pose dangers to motorists and residents.

Larger roads like U.N. Avenue, M.C. Briones St., Lopez Jaena St., and D.M. Cortes were not cleared, as they are considered to be the pilot areas for the proposed single-pole ordinance.

According to the proposed ordinance authored by City Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, chairman of the Committee on Transportation, utility companies must use a single post.

The utility company with the highest number of poles and customers served will retain their posts, and they are required to raise the height from 16 ft. to 20 ft.

The proposed ordinance aims to eliminate low-lying, unsightly dangling and spaghetti electrical wires and internet cables.

The city government conducted a public consultation and workshop on the proposed ordinance last year, attended by city and barangay officials, representatives of utility companies, and other sectors.

