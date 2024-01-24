Lapu-Lapu City: Ahong plans to build tenement homes for Pusok fire victims

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | January 24,2024 - 07:28 PM

An aftermath of the fire that broke out in Sitio Sta. Maria, Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City on December 12, 2023.

An aftermath of the fire that broke out in Sitio Sta. Maria, Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City on December 12, 2023. | CDN Digital file photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Mayor Junard “Ahong” chan plans to construct a 600-unit tenement house for the fire victims in Sitio Sta. Maria, Barangay Pusok, especially those who occupy a property owned by General Milling Corporation (GMC).

Chan said that the GMC was planning to donate a one-hectare lot located behind the former SSS building in Pusok for the planned construction of a tenement house.

“If GMC donates to the City of Lapu-Lapu, the city will take over and implement the project,” Chan said.

Chan said that to fund the construction, the city government will have to secure a loan from a bank.

He added that the fire victims may avail of the city’s tenement housing program through a Pag-IBIG loan.

“Ang bayad, Pag-IBIG na ang mobayad sa syudad,” Chan said.

Chan said that the city government is now in discussions with GMC about this plan.

On December 12, a massive fire devastated homes in Sitio Sta. Maria in Barangay Pusok and left more than 1,575 families homeless.

TAGS: fire victims, Lapu-Lapu City, pusok, tenement house
