Lapu-Lapu City: Ahong plans to build tenement homes for Pusok fire victims

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Mayor Junard “Ahong” chan plans to construct a 600-unit tenement house for the fire victims in Sitio Sta. Maria, Barangay Pusok, especially those who occupy a property owned by General Milling Corporation (GMC).

Chan said that the GMC was planning to donate a one-hectare lot located behind the former SSS building in Pusok for the planned construction of a tenement house.

“If GMC donates to the City of Lapu-Lapu, the city will take over and implement the project,” Chan said.

Chan said that to fund the construction, the city government will have to secure a loan from a bank.

He added that the fire victims may avail of the city’s tenement housing program through a Pag-IBIG loan.

“Ang bayad, Pag-IBIG na ang mobayad sa syudad,” Chan said.

Chan said that the city government is now in discussions with GMC about this plan.

On December 12, a massive fire devastated homes in Sitio Sta. Maria in Barangay Pusok and left more than 1,575 families homeless.

