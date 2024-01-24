PUV consolidation deadline gets another 3 months extension

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has extended the deadline for the consolidation of public utility vehicles (PUV) to April 30, 2024.

“President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved Transport Secretary Jaime J. Bautista’s recommendation, granting an additional three months until April 30, 2024 for the consolidation of public utility vehicles,” Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a Viber message sent to reporters on Wednesday.

“This extension is to give an opportunity to those who expressed intention to consolidate but did not make the previous cut-off,” it added.

The consolidation of PUV drivers and operators into one cooperative or corporation is the first step in the government’s PUV modernization program. The deadline for this consolidation lapsed on December 31, 2023.

The announcement contradicts Marcos’ earlier stance that there would be no extension for the consolidation period.

“Adhering to the current timeline ensures that everyone can reap the benefits of the full operationalization of our modernized public transport system. Hence, the scheduled timeline will not be moved,” the President said on social media platform “X” on December 12.

Meanwhile, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, through memorandum circular 2023-052 signed last year, granted unconsolidated PUV drivers and operators the right to operate until January 31, 2024, in a bid not to disrupt public transportation operations.

“During this period, Show Cause Orders (SCO) shall be issued by the Board and its Regional Franchising Regulatory Offices (RFROs) to the unconsolidated individual operators in compliance with the provisions of the Public Service Act,” the memo read.

This notice further fueled protests from various transport groups, particularly Manibela and Piston, calling for the abolition of mandatory consolidation for PUV drivers and operators.

The groups cited job displacements and an alleged impending monopoly on public transportation.

