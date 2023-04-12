Boy dies after cut coconut tree fell on him in Northern Samar

ORMOC CITY — A 14-year-old boy died after he was hit by a coconut tree that was cut down by a man in Barangay San Miguel, Lavezares town, Northern Samar on Monday, April 10, 2023.

Billy Joe Millapre died while being treated at a hospital, according to Capt. Roldan Collamar, chief of the Lavezares Police Station.

The suspect, identified as Noe Lipata Beraya, 36, immediately surrendered to the police.

Initial investigation showed that Beraya was cutting a coconut tree using a chainsaw when it hit Millapre as it fell at about 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Millapre was rushed to the Allen District Hospital for treatment but died at about 4:30 p.m. on the same day.

Charges of homicide through reckless imprudence were being readied by the local police against Beraya, who is temporarily detained at the Lavezares Police Station.

