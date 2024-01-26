EGS team owner on walkout: ‘We had enough of unfair calls’

CEBU CITY, Philippines —EGS’ team owner Wilson Bas Villanueva shed light on his decision to have his team walk out of their Sinulog Cup 2024 game against the University of Cebu (UC) on Thursday night, January 25, 2024, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

According Villanueva, he and his players had had enough of the what he thought were unfair calls of the referees that resulted to the ejection of Jojo Tangkay and Joseph Cabahug.

The defending champion EGS did the walkout at the 5:05 mark of the second period of the game, with UC leading, 38-24.

Tangkay was sent out of the game first in the opening period due to back-to-back technical fouls. Cabahug was sent out of the game for an unsportsmanlike foul.

Villanueva said that they were disappointed with the game officials treatment of the game that was non-bearing for both teams.

“Katulo nana nga set sa akong line-up sa Sinulog. Pasalamat ko sa uban nga nagpabilin ug napugos moduwa bisan underdog kaayo mi,” said Villanueva.

(This is my third set of my lineup in the Sinulog. I am grateful to those who stayed and were forced to play even if we were the underdog.)

Villanueva clarified, though, he had nothing against the organizers.

“Wala man ko nagbasol sa organizers. Naa lang gyud ang time nga dili na mao ang mga tawag sa officials. Nadawat na namo sa sugod kahibawo na mi sa outcome sa lineup lang daan alanganin na gyud mi,” he said.

(I did not blame the organizers. There is just a time that the calls of the officials are not right. We got that from the start, and we already know the outcome of our lineup has put us at a disadvantage.)

“Ang amo camaraderie ug sports lang, wala mi nag after sa prize, karon na nuon nga non bearing ing-ato ang tawag, pabor-pabor pa gyud,” he said.

(What we wanted was just for camaraderie and to be a good sport about it, we are not after the prize, and we only do it now that it is non-bearing game and those were the calls, they were really favoring the competition.)

Sinulog Cup organizers on EGS walkout

But the walkout by EGS didn’t sit well with the organizers.

“Based on our established rules and guidelines, the action of the team manager of EGS who led the walking out of its team in the middle of the game is uncalled for. The coaching staff and players were left with no choice but to abide with the manager’s order. Regardless and whatever the reason is, such act displayed an unsportsmanlike and unprofessional conduct, in which the tournament, through its committee, will be dealing the matter accordingly,” said Sinulog Cup Commissioner Atty. Jave Mike Aton.

“As to the sanctions to be imposed, the committee is yet to convene and discuss the matter. The consequence will, of course, be commensurate to the offense committed.”

Coach Edsel on walkout

Meanwhile, EGS head coach Edsel Vallena clarified he had nothing to do with the decision to walk out.

He said he was just following the orders of his boss.

“Wa ka uyon si boss sa mga tawag ug sa treatment [sa referees],” he said.

(Our boss didn’t like the calls and treatment.)

Meanwhile, OCCCI Sheermasters-Ormoc swept Bracket A after defeating Z’Nars Jewelry-Marawi, 92-76.

The Sheermasters’ finished Bracket A with an unbeaten 3-0 (win-loss) run to emerge on top of the team standings and advance to the semifinals tomorrow.

OCCCI Sheermasters: 5 players in double digits

Five of OCCCI’s players headed by Cedric Manzano finished with double digit scores in their lopsided game against the veteran squad of Z’Nars Jewelry.

Manzano flexed his dominant form anew by tallying a double-double game of 14 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.

Jancork Cabahug scored 15 points with five boards, five assists, and one block.

Jimpaul Amistoso, John Arthur Calisay, and James Tempra scored 13, 12, and 10 points, respectively for the Ormoc-based team.

Z’Nars Calo

Emman Calo spoiled his 23-point outing as Z’Nars Jewelry-Marawi snapped their back-to-back winning streak.

JB Bahio had 17 markers, while Reed Juntilla chipped in 11 points in their losing efforts.

OCCCI led as many as 16 points, 80-64, in the start of the final period, anchoring on their 11-point scoring blitz.

Before pulling away with the huge lead, OCCCI had to endure eight lead changes and two ties.

/dbs, bmjo

