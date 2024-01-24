Sinulog Cup 2024: OCCCI, Z’nars off to rousing start

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The visiting OCCCI Sheermasters and the Z’nars Jewelry-Marawi City edged their respective foes to have an excellent start in their respective campaigns on the first day of the Sinulog Cup 2024 Basketball Tournament on Tuesday evening, January 23, 2024, at the Cebu City Sports Insitute.

The Sheermasters of Ormoc City defeated the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Mustangs by 20 points, 97-77, in Bracket B.

Meanwhile, Z’nars bested Chase Tower Runs, 93-86, also in Bracket B.

Sinulog Cup: How Sheermasters beat CRMC of Bogo

The Sheermasters relied on James Tempra and Joshua Dela Cerna’s scoring prowess after both finished with 15 points.

Tempra, an FEU Tamaraw, added five rebounds, two steals, and one assist, while Dela Cerna had four boards, one block, and one assist.

Also having a stellar night for OCCCI was Adamson Falcon’s Cedric Manzano, who tallied 13 markers, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

OCCCI led by as many as 27 points, 97-70, in the final period despite Earl Laniton and Josiah Roa’s scoring efforts for the Mustangs. Laniton scored 18, while Roa had 16 for CRMC, while Redjhee Recimiento added 12 points.

Calo tow Chase towers to a win

On the other hand, Pilipinas Super League (PSL) former MVP Emman Calo erupted for 31 points in beating Chase Tower Runs. Calo also added three boards and five assists.

Macmac Tallo and John Michael Abad each scored 18 points for Z’Nars.

Edrian Lao had 19 points, Shane Menina added 17 markers, Dondon Hontiveros chipped in 14, and Frederick Pasturan had 10 points in Chase Tower Runs’ defeat.

