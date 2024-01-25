Sinulog Cup 2024: OCCCI, Team Khalifa, Z’Nars, and UNBL now 2-0

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The OCCCI Sheermasters-Ormoc are now 2-0 in Bracket B of the Sinulog Cup 2024 Basketball Tournament after scoring a scrambling 85-83 win over Cebu’s Chase Tower Runshard on Wednesday evening, January 24, 2024, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

The Sheermasters are a win away from sweeping Bracket B after surviving the gritty Chase Tower Runs in a game that saw 20 lead changes and 15 deadlocks.

Cedric Manzano exploded for 21 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks, one steal, and one assist for the Sheermasters.

Homegrown player Kobe Palencia finished with 18 points, six assists, and three rebounds while former UP Fighting Maroon Jancork Cabahug of Cebu chipped in 10 points.

Shane Menina led Chase Tower Runs with 18 points while Sinulog Cup organizer and Cebu City Councilor Dondon Hontiveros tallied 13 markers, and Joshua Flores added 12 for Chase Tower Runs which fell to 0-2 slate in Bracket B.

The Sheermasters stormed back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth period, 62-72, from the efforts of Manzano, Palencia, and James Tempra.

UV Green Lancers’ team captain Jimpaul Amistoso eventually tied the game at 82-all with 43 seconds remaining from a layup.

With the game on the line, Hontiveros split his two free throws after being fouled by Tempra, 83-82.

Tempra went on to seal OCCCI’s victory after converting both his charity shots from Jerome Napao’s foul with four ticks left in the game.

KHALIFA 113, EGS 111

In Sinulog Cup Bracket A, Team Khalifa outlasted the defending champions, EGS, in double overtime, 113-111.

Both teams endured two extra five minutes after tying the game at 92-all in regulation. They went on to seal the first overtime at 101-all before Khalifa outlasted them in the second overtime.

Reymart Escobido scored the game-winning jumper with four seconds left in the game. He led Khalifa with 30 points, and seven rebounds.

Elmer Echavez bacaked Escobido with his double-double performance of 20 points and 15 boards.

Reigning Cesafi men’s basketball MVP Kent Ivo Salarda of UV scored 25 points in EGS’ back-to-back losses, dimming their hopes of retaining their Sinulog Cup title.

Z’NARS 100, CRMC 91

In the other Bracket B game, Z’Nars Jewelry-Marawi City beat the CRMC Mustangs, 100-91.

Emman Calo had a double-double game for Z’Nars with 15 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists.

Z’Nars improved their record to 2-0.

Keaton Taburnal led the winless (0-2) Mustangs with his game-high 22-point outing.

UNBL 80, UC 74

Finally, the United Negros Basketball League (UNBL) All-Stars tripped the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 80-74, to also remain unbeaten in two games in Bracket A of Sinulog Cup action.

Mark Yee whipped the young guns of UC with his double-double game of 19 points, 13 boards, and six assists. Jafet Claridad tallied 22 points for the visiting Ilonggo squad.

Isaiah Hontiveros, who played for the UC Baby Webmasters in his Cesafi high school years, suited up for the senior squad and topscored UC with 21 points.

